Kings Way roundabout construction slated for first quarter 2021

Construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island could begin as early as mid-January, county officials told the Glynn County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizen Oversight Committee at a Wednesday meeting.
“Bottom line, we hope to get cranking mid to late January. Looking at January, February, March, we hope to be back in business by spring break,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Austin said a three-week total shutdown of the intersection is on the table.
Close to $1.3 million was budgeted in SPLOST 2016 for the project. The Sea Island Co. is partnering with Glynn County, as the roundabout will also serve as a gateway into The Lodge at Sea Island. The company has agreed to move two live oak trees that would otherwise be cut down and to manage landscaping in and around the roundabout after completion.
The Kings Way roundabout will follow a five-phase construction plan, Austin said, as compared to the Demere Road and East Beach Causeway roundabout which was done in four phases.
The construction contract is still out to bid with a deadline of Dec. 28, Austin said. Prospective contractors have three options for handling traffic during the project — they can maintain traffic flow as best as possible and work during the day, maintain traffic flow during the day by working at night, which is more expensive, or shut down the intersection for 21 days and put as many people on the project as possible to get it done as fast as possible.
Regardless of which option Glynn County commissioners ultimately choose to go with, the first quarter of the year will be a frustrating time for locals and tourists on the south end, he said. It’s going to be a balancing act between convenience and efficiency.
“We like the idea of a shutdown, but as I explained we went over this in great detail with the three contractors (bidding on the project), which means they have to put a lot of people on that intersection,” Austin said.
A total shutdown means contractors would have to focus a lot more manpower on the roundabout than they otherwise would, which is not always possible.
Many contractors have their crews spread out on multiple projects at a time.
Also at the meeting, Garrow Alberson, engineering director for the city of Brunswick, said a splash pad planned for Mary Ross Waterfront Park will be packaged with other amenities included in a grant application for Orange Square.
Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks said the JIA’s SPLOST projects are nearly complete and by the time they’re done, the authority will have spent all of its $2.3 million SPLOST allotment on road and parking lot repaving.