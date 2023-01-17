St. Marys City Councilman Artie Jones Jr. vividly remembers when Black and White students attended different schools in Camden County.
He was among the last class of students to graduate in 1969 at the all-Black Ralph Bunche High School before integration the following year.
The next year, the only White person in the all-Black school was a teacher, Jones said. Ralph Bunche High School never had a White student attend the school before it closed in 1974 as Black students were gradually assimilated into Camden County High School, Jones said.
While there is still work to do, things are much different nowadays.
Jones said he was pleased with the large turnout for Monday’s celebration of King in Kingsland, despite the cold weather.
The crowd gathered a Lions Park in Kingsland and marched about a mile to the train depot in downtown Kingsland, where most of the festivities were held.
“This is the largest turnout ever,” Jones said. “I’m encouraged.”
The event was called a “day of unity” where Black and White residents recognized the impact King had on the nation during a tumultuous time in the 1960s when he was among the most influential voices urging civil rights.
“We are here to continue the legacy of Dr. King,” said Timothy Bessent Sr., president of the Camden County NAACP.
Perhaps the highlight of the event was a recitation of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which drew an enthusiastic standing ovation by the time he finished.