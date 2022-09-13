Kings Bay Village Shopping Center in St. Marys is under new ownership.
The 17-suite complex on the 15-acre site in the midtown area of St. Marys sold last week for $5.6 million to Water Land, a Miami-based developer, said officials with Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.
The shopping center, built in 1990, is home to local restaurants, Kings Bay Cinemas, a Belk store, Bells Outlet, a dry cleaners, nail salon, Dollar Tree and small businesses.
“Through the pandemic the tertiary markets, such as St. Marys have bounced back with strong retail sales during the summer months,” said Simon V. Grigoryan, vice president of investments. “Both, Belk and Georgia Theater are trending back towards their pre-COVID-19 sales numbers.”
Tenants at the shopping center said Monday they were unaware they have a new landlord.
The manager of Wash Tub, a laundromat at the shopping center, said she has never had a problem with the current ownership. The concern she and other tenants have is what happens to the rent once existing leases expire.
At the same time, there are hopes there will be some cosmetic improvements at the site.
Soung An, owner of a beauty supply store at the center, said she has been a tenant seven years at the shopping center and has three years remaining on her lease.
She expressed concern about changes that could impact her business negatively.
“I’m afraid of change,” she said. “The old owners were very good.”