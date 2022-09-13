Shopping center
Kings Bay Village shopping center in St. Marys has been purchased by a Miami company.

Kings Bay Village Shopping Center in St. Marys is under new ownership.

The 17-suite complex on the 15-acre site in the midtown area of St. Marys sold last week for $5.6 million to Water Land, a Miami-based developer, said officials with Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

