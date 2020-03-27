Despite working in conditions where social distancing is impossible, sailors currently on deployment aboard ballistic missile submarines are among the few people in the world totally safe from exposure to coronavirus.
That will change as crews return to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay from three-month patrols.
The base is taking extra precautions as the boats return for the quick turnaround necessary so they can return to sea and continue their important role as a deterrent to nuclear war.
The eight submarines at Kings Bay have two crews of about 160 sailors and officers, Blue and Gold, which enable the boats to remain at sea as much as possible. They work in cramped, confining quarters that make it easy to transmit a contagious disease without extra precautions.
The importance of hand washing and hygiene has always been emphasized for sailors because of the impact a contagious disease could have on a crew and national security. There has never been an outbreak that has forced a boat to return from a deployment early, said Scott Bassett, a public affairs officer at Kings Bay.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, submarine crews are taking even more precautions before they deploy.
“The submarine crews have increased the frequency of cleaning their sleeping quarters, common areas and work spaces,” he said. “In addition, we suspended scheduled tours/events to groups within the community at this time in an effort to reduce the exposure of the ship and crew.”
The sailors are self monitoring and given a medical questionnaire as part of the screening for potential exposure or flu-like symptoms before they deploy, he said.
“Sailors, regardless of where they live, are currently limited to travel of 100 miles outside of the base to transit to and from work,” Bassett said. “We have also advised all base employees and residents to follow local and CDC guidance.”
It’s not just the sailors serving aboard submarines who are taking extra precautions against exposure to coronavirus. The base is practicing social distancing in many ways that would be considered non traditional.
Gate guards at the base entrance have a no-touch policy when they check ID cards. Medical has set up a drive-up pharmacy and screening at the medical clinic’s door.
“We have also temporarily stopped religious services at the base chapel, the Navy Exchange barbershop is closed, and many of our MWR facilities are closed,” he said.
Commands on base are practicing social distancing, which means keeping at least six feet apart. Many in-person meetings have been canceled or moved to a phone-conference meeting, he said. Base operations are continuing and no workers, civilian or military, are laid off, Bassett said.
“Aside from the mitigations already mentioned, many commands have implemented telework, reduced manning or shiftwork to reduce the amount of people in workspaces throughout the day,” he said. “Team Kings Bay is dedicated to protecting our sailors, workforce and their families to ensure we can carry out the DoD’s No. 1 mission of strategic deterrence.”