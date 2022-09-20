A 10-day online hiring event for jobs at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay will be held next month.

A wide range of positions are being sought at Trident Refit Facility on base during the hiring event from Oct. 7-16. Trident Refit is responsible for the maintenance of the ballistic missile and guided missile submarines home ported at Kings Bay. The base is also making preparations for the arrival of the new Columbia-class submarines scheduled to start arriving later this decade.

More from this section

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.