A 10-day online hiring event for jobs at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay will be held next month.
A wide range of positions are being sought at Trident Refit Facility on base during the hiring event from Oct. 7-16. Trident Refit is responsible for the maintenance of the ballistic missile and guided missile submarines home ported at Kings Bay. The base is also making preparations for the arrival of the new Columbia-class submarines scheduled to start arriving later this decade.
Resumes will be accepted via email only. Once the event closes, qualified applicants will be contacted by phone or email to schedule an interview either in person or by phone the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.
Trident Refit has been granted temporary direct hire authority established under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2017. This allows Trident Refit and other Department of Defense organizations to hire qualified candidates for positions without going through the transitional competitive hiring process.
The majority of jobs do not require the 180-day waiting period for retiring military members including:
• A/C equipment repairer.
• Electronics integrated systems mechanic.
• Marine machinery mechanic.
• Ordinance equipment mechanic.
Jobs that do require the 180-day period for military retirees are civil engineer (structural), and tile and plate setter.
Mandatory requirements are applicants must be U.S. citizens, males 18- to 25-years-old must be registered for Selective Service, must be 18 years old prior to the first day of work, must be able to obtain and maintain a background investigation or security clearance.
Applicants must also pass a physician examination and drug test if the position requires.
Resumes should be descriptive in nature and provide as much clarifying information as possible. Bullet format is not recommended. Be sure to include details about specific skills, hands-on training, or practical experience related to the job or jobs you apply for.