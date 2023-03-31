A memorial service will be held today at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay for a crew member of the USS Wyoming Blue Crew.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Oland, died last week from what has been ruled an accidental firearm discharge.

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.