An annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise will be conducted Feb. 3-14 at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is conducted at all Navy installations in the continental United States by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command.
The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces, commands and other services and agency partners.
The exercise is not in response to any specific threat, Navy officials said. The regularly scheduled exercise will be conducted in ways to minimize disruptions within the local communities and to normal base operations.
But there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.
Local law enforcement and first responders have been notified about the increased activity on base.
Scott Bassett, a public affairs officer at Kings Bay, said this year’s drill will have a minimal impact on the ballistic missile submarine base. He said Kings Bay is undergoing a major security inspection this week, which is why he believes the base will not play a major role in the upcoming drill.
The most noticeable change at Kings Bay will be increased force protection measures that may lead to longer waits to get on base and the sound of sirens, at times.