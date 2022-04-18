An attack by an enemy intent on harming the nation isn’t the only concern the Navy has to train for on a regular basis.
The Navy will hold its annual hurricane preparedness and recovery exercise begging today and running through April 30.
All Navy regions and installations on the eastern seaboard and Gulf of Mexico will be actively participating in the exercise named HURREX/CG 2022.
“HURREX/CG 2022 is an important part of maintaining and improving installation support and recovery efforts before, during, and after a major weather event,” said Capt. Chris Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. “This exercise provides a focused training event to all commands here using simulated hurricane scenarios, which force the fleet to respond and react as if a real hurricane were approaching.”
The exercise is designed to train and enhance shore and sea duty commands for destructive weather preparedness and recovery plans prior to the start of hurricane season.
The exercise also creates opportunities for fleet and installation teams to practice their external coordination processes, strengthening relationships with local and state authorities and partners so that the Navy is ready to support during what has been predicted to be an active 2022 hurricane season, Navy officials said.
There may be times the exercise creates increased traffic around bases or delays in base access, but measures have been taken to minimize disruptions.
For more information about potential local impacts from the exercise, go to facebook.com/nsbkingsbay.