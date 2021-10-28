Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has a new commanding officer.
Capt. Christopher Bohner assumed command of Kings Bay during a change of command ceremony Wednesday at the base chapel.
Keynote speaker Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Southeast, praised outgoing base commander Capt. Chester Parks during the ceremony. He described Parks as “a leader with clear direction and focus.”
Parks thanked his family and the people he served with for their support.
“I could not have been chosen to a better command,” he said.
After reading his orders, Parks told Bohner to prepare for a fulfilling experience.
“You are about to embark on the best job in the Navy,” he said.
The two men saluted, then hugged before Bohner spoke to the audience.
He thanked McCall and Parks for the vote of confidence as he assumes command of the base.
“I really look forward to leading the team in the future,” he said.
Bohner, who has served in various commands at Kings Bay for about 10 years, he admitted he was not very happy the first time he got orders to come here. It is understandable since he was in Hawaii at the time. But once he understood the mission, he was enthusiastic about the job.
He described Camden County as the best military community in the nation.
“I’ve never lived in such a tight-knit community as Camden County,” he said. “I am very happy to return to Kings Bay. This time I was clawing to get back.”
The mission of the ballistic missile submarines as a deterrent to nuclear attack remains important to national defense, he said. He said the 57 different commands at Kings Bay and they all have to work together to get the job done.
“We understand the importance of the mission,” he said. “Every one of them, the mission doesn’t happen without their support.”