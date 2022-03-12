The $592 million renovation of one of the largest covered dry docks in the world has reached the midway point.
Work on the Trident Refit Facility dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay began in summer 2020 and is scheduled for completion in April 2023.
Th project consists of three phases, with the work on the second — and most critical — phase is about halfway completed.
Replacement of roof and wall panels, re-coating of all structural steel, replacement of utility systems that support the docked submarine and replacement of all of the dry dock systems that move water in and out of the dock are ongoing. Superstructure repairs, utility and control systems replacement, replacement of pumps and sluice gates, and concrete basin repairs will also be completed.
The first phase, already completed, includes construction of security exclusion zones to improve access, procurement of long lead items, and temporary work and storage spaces.
“This project is critical because the dry dock is almost continuously occupied for submarine maintenance,” said Cmdr. Marcel Duplantier, resident officer in charge of construction. “The ability to pause submarine maintenance and completely overhaul the dry dock will ensure this dock can support Ohio-class, and in the future, Columbia-class maintenance availabilities for the next several decades.”
More than 1,000 workers are assigned to the project, which meant there had to be a way to minimize delays in access to and from the work site, where there are increasingly higher levels of security to get to the waterfront where the dry dock is located.
“We constructed 1,000 parking spots, and increased the security guards at the gates to keep material and people freely flowing onto the job site every day,” Duplantier said.
The final phase will include electrical an mechanical improvements t support facilities, repairs to the fire protection and utility tunnel, and removal of all temporary facilities.
“The Navy has assembled an incredible team to accomplish this project,” said Duplantier. “I’m proud of what the team has accomplished to date and excited to see us get this incredibly important project across the finish line and see that first submarine pull back into the ‘new’ dock next fall.”