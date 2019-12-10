A proposed $500 million renovation of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has cleared a major hurdle that will enable work to begin in coming months.
An environmental assessment has determined major repairs and maintenance work planned for the dry dock will have no significant environmental impact.
The determination clears the way for the start of renovations and repairs on the 30-year-old dry dock where work is conducted on the submarines at Kings Bay.
The work is needed because the dry dock’s foundation has cracks that cannot be patched. It is the largest covered dry dock in the world. The dry dock ’s cover is 825 feet long, 270 feet wide and 120 feet tall.
Other planned work includes superstructure and canopy corrosion control, roof and wall panel replacement, a crane overhaul, repairs to eight sluice gates, in-water repair of two discharge valves, construction of a new lift station and an auxiliary seawater system upgrade.
Plans also include an additional 28 acres for lay down, parking and office trailer sites. A $160 million transit protection program and a $138.6 million nuclear regional maintenance facility and expansion of the training facility are also scheduled before the arrival of the Columbia-class submarines.
Kings Bay is home port to eight Ohio-class submarines. They can be in the dry dock anywhere from three to 18 months for maintenance and repairs.
The work on the dry dock is set to begin next spring and will take about three years to complete. An estimated 500 employees working three shifts will be needed to perform the work.
Part of the upgrades will are necessary for the base to accommodate the new Columbia-class submarines once the boats begin arriving at Kings Bay in 2028.