Employers in the Golden Isles have another source of potential employees they may not have considered.
During Wednesday’s Southeast Georgia Alliance meeting, Larry Price, director of the transition team at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, told board members that about 800 sailors leave Navy service each year.
The sailors are highly trained to serve aboard ballistic missile submarines at Kings Bay. Many own homes and have families with children still attending school and would prefer to remain in the area if they can find jobs.
“They just want to stay locally,” Price said.
He asked board members to help Kings Bay sailors leaving military service find jobs in the area.
Price’s presentation should be good news to employers in the Golden Isles, some who are struggling to find prospective employees to even show up to a job interview.
• Pete Snell, vice president for economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College, said enrollment has remained “somewhat flat,” which is actually good news because most colleges are losing enrollment.
• James Coughlin, Alliance chairman, said the site selection guild membership has been renewed, but he’d like to see if more can be done to maximize the value of the membership.
• Construction of a commerce park at the site of the former St. Marys Airport is ongoing.
“They are really moving fast on that project,” he said.