Applicants are being sought for an apprenticeship program at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, which is undergoing a major renovation project.
The Trident Refit Facility apprenticeship program is an accredited federal Department of Labor program that combines college courses, trade-specific training and on-the-job work experience to produce highly skilled craftsmen upon completion.
Apprentices earn a minimum starting wage of $15.42 an hour, with scheduled promotions as they progress through the program. They earn up to $26.80 an hour after graduation. Apprentices are immediately eligible for benefits including vacation, sick leave, retirement, medical, dental and vision insurance.
All academic costs in the apprenticeship program are paid in full by TRIREFFAC-KB as long as students receive a grade of “C” or higher at class completion.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, be 18 years prior to start date, pass a physical exam and pass a full criminal and financial history background investigation to obtain the required security clearance. Men ages 18-25 must be registered for Selective Service to apply for federal positions.
Another requirement is to enroll and compete the ACCUPLACER exam at one of the Coastal Pines Technical College campuses.
Some of the trades include non-destructive test inspector, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, electrician, rigger, shipfitter, sheetmetal mechanic, welder, insulator, machinist, marine machinery mechanic, AC equipment mechanic, pipefitter, shipwright, fabric worker, instrument mechanic, electronics mechanic, composite fabricator and optical instrument repairer.
The application period continues through April 11 by submitting résumés, along with the test scores from the ACCUPLACER exam, or other applicable college entrance exam, to trf.jobs.fct@navy.mil.
For more, information contact apprentice program specialist Sara Bennett at 912-573-3097 or at sara.bennett@navy.mil.