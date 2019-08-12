He still has to pay back his share of $22,825.37 with his co-defendants, but Caleb James Anderson received a sentence on the low end of the suggested guidelines — one year and a day in federal prison. He’ll also have to serve three years’ supervised release.
Anderson was part of a conspiracy of Marines assigned to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay who participated in a theft of ammunition and small explosives. He was the Kings Bay ammunition chief at the time of the crimes. When he pleaded guilty, an Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent testified Anderson altered paperwork to hide the disappearance of 50 pounds of C2 explosive, along with C4, gun parts, gun masks and other material.
Anderson will be allowed to self-surrender within 30 days to the federal facility to which he will be assigned — the court designated the prison at Fort Dix in New Jersey, if possible.
In other matters, Hugo Romeu pleaded guilty to failure to comply with product tracing information requirements. He was indicted on a number of charges, not the least of which were counts of wire fraud, smuggling and money laundering, for buying counterfeit drugs from China and selling them in the United States as Viagra.
The specific crime he pleaded guilty to was creating a transaction statement stating his business purchased 100 bottles of Viagra from McGuff Company in Santa Ana, Calif., and provided them to a customer in Brunswick listed as “PS.”
While the indictment included a forfeiture of $167,159.90, that is not in the plea agreement. He is looking at a sentence of no more than three years in prison, one year supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
Also pleading guilty was Wilbert Lee Stephens Jr., who was originally indicted in the seven-person alleged narcotics conspiracy in which Maurice Fields was the first listed defendant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him in a related criminal information document to lesser offenses, and he admitted to possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
Stephens faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and three years’ supervised release.