Many business leaders across the nation are concerned about the ability of their communities to recover once the COVID-19 social distancing and shelter in place restrictions are lifted.
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, is not among them.
What makes Coughlin so confident is the economic impact Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has on the county and region.
A Georgia Southern University and Camden Partnership study taken several years ago estimates the base has an overall annual economic impact of $1.142 billion to the local economy. A breakdown showed direct spending by the base of $855 million, with spending by other sectors generating another $287 million to local economies.
“Kings Bay makes up as much as 70 percent of our county’s economy,” he said. “It’s an enormous impact.”
And the base isn’t going anywhere. Kings Bay, with six ballistic missile submarines and two guided missile subs, plays a vital role in national security and as a deterrent to nuclear war.
Scott Bassett, a public affairs officer at Kings Bay, said the base has about 5,000 active-duty sailors, 2,000 civil service employees and 2,000 contractors. Trident Refit Facility, the command where sailors train when they are not deployed, has about 1,500 of the contractor employees. The county is also home to a large number of military retirees who also contribute to the local economy.
“What the base has brought here is economic stability to the area,” Bassett said.
Another reason Coughlin is optimistic about the county’s recovery is the circumstances that made local merchants struggle during the Great Recession.
“This is different,” he said. “This is a self-imposed quarantine.”
What hurt Camden County during the last recession was the large number of planned residential communities that began construction before they went out of business, he said.
“Even when you look at the last recession, we fared better than a lot of communities,” he said. “There’s no reason think it won’t return.”
Many businesses and offices are closed indefinitely, but Coughlin is still staying busy. He said he has been contacted by two businesses conducting national searches for sites to open new operations. He has been sending the companies photos and information about available industrial sites in the county.
“Maybe the CEOs are using this down time to look around,” he said.
Coughlin said he is working closely with the Camden County Chamber of Commerce to help local merchants through these uncertain times.
“I’m encouraged with how creative our business community is,” he said. “We need to make an extra effort to support our local businesses and make an effort to spend money where we live.”