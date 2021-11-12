Walt Peters understands the symbolic importance of the American flag, even though he cannot see one with his own eyes.
Peters, who served three tours of duty in Vietnam, lost his vision to exposure to Agent Orange. In recent years, however, he has made it a mission to help the blind and visually impaired visualize the American flag through braille.
He has helped get brass braille flags in 135 VA hospitals across the nation, with others at Arlington National Cemetery and other national cemeteries in the nation. The stars and stripes are raised and the Pledge of Allegiance is inscribed on the stripes.
Thursday, he was in Kingsland to commemorate the newest braille American flag at the Veterans Park in Kingsland. It was unveiled at the end of the annual Veterans Day celebration Thursday.
“The American flag is for all to see, blind and sighted,” he said. “For a blind veteran, it’s holy. They feel the spirit. They feel the support.”
As for Veterans Day, Peters said he and most veterans consider it the most important holiday of the year.
“I’m here and God is good to me,” he said. “It’s an honor for us blind veterans. It’s a rose in the garden that’s bloomed.”
Patsey Elizabeth Schreiber, junior state vice commander of the VFW, said she is amazed at the quality of those who serve in an all-volunteer military.
“They continue to raise their hands to defend our amazing country,” she said.
She asked the audience to tell any Vietnam veterans they meet “welcome home.”
“I know when they came home they were not welcomed,” she said.
Schreiber said there is too much “ugly” in the nation and it needs to end.
“I see citizens who appreciate this amazing land we live in,” she said. “This is America.”
Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, said Veterans Day is among the most important holidays of the year.
He thanked those who “raised their hand in voluntary service to our country.”
He suggested finding ways to help a veteran, encouraged veterans to tell their story and asked everyone to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice.