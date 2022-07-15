Cedric King first became involved with the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce in the early 2000s when he worked for Pinova.
Two decades later, he is starting a year-long term as chamber chairman.
King’s term as chairman began July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.
Prior to his appointment, he served on the board of directors as vice chair of internal affairs and last year as chairman-elect.
King said former chamber director Woody Woodside was influential in his early business career in the Golden Isles.
“Woody was attentive to ensure I was connected with all the business leaders,” he said.
As the chamber’s first African-American chairman, King said he hopes more minority owned businesses will become members. He said women- and minority-owned businesses are the fastest-growing business segment in the nation.
“We have a strategic and intentional effort of inclusion,” he said. “We want to reach out to all members of the business community. We want to make sure their voices are heard.”
King also serves on the Glynn County Airport Commission, College of Coastal Georgia Trustee Foundation and Communities in Schools of Glynn Advisory Board.
King is a businessman with businesses in Brunswick and Darien. He also serves as a benefits consultant with Lighthouse Benefit Advisors on St. Simons Island.
He assumes the role of chairman with years of experience, knowledge, and work in business development.
He was selected to the Leadership Georgia Class of 2019.
He has completed Leadership programs in Glynn and McIntosh counties and graduated with the 2018 Class of Leadership Southeast Georgia.
In addition to being recognized in the Golden Isles Magazine 20 under 40, he has received numerous awards, including the 2017 Georgia State Council SHRM Volunteer of the Year, 2016 Brunswick NAACP Community and Justice Award, 2013 & 2016 Brunswick Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Citizen of the Year, United Way of Coastal Georgia, Board Member of the Year, Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Community Service Award and The Tunis Campbell Wings of Freedom Award for Community Service.