Martin Luther King, Jr., left a legacy of service. Every year on his birthday, communities remember that legacy through their own acts of service.
Several events are planned locally this year for the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day weekend. A breakfast event planned for Friday will kick off the weekend, and other volunteer opportunities and celebrations of King’s legacy will take place through Monday, Jan. 20.
Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, Inc., will host the 18th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 8 a.m. Friday at the College Place United Methodist Church in Brunswick.
“This breakfast commemorates the 91st anniversary of Dr. King’s birth, honoring his life and his dream for social change,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action. “Our desire is to bring people together to celebrate life, legacy and hope in Dr. King’s dream.”
Rev. Clifton Davis will be the keynote speaker. Davis is a singer, actor, composer, producer and minister.
He began his career in New York City, starring in Broadway shows, and later earned a Tony nomination for Best Actor in “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” according to a press release sent by Community Action.
Davis also penned the Jackson Five hit “Never Can Say Goodbye” and is known for his role as Rev. Rueben Gregory in the NBC sit-com “Amen.” He also has a recurring role on the CBS drama “Madame Secretary.”
“We are honored to receive Clifton Davis as our distinguished guest speaker, and I am excited to continue the legacy of our work in this community,” Hamilton said.
Other sponsors of the breakfast include iHeart Radio, Southeast Georgia Health System and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Coastal Georgia Community Action will also award a deserving middle or high school student as “Tomorrow’s Leader” during this event. This accolade is given to a young person who has been nominated by their school counselor or who has excelled in community volunteerism, leadership and civic responsibility.
To RSVP for the breakfast, please visit coastalgacaa.org/events or call 912-264-3281. Tickets cost $25. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m.
Leaders of the Rise Risley project, which is working now to create a community resource center on the historic Risley campus in Brunswick, will host a Day of Hope from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and they invite the community to help clean up the campus, learn more about the project and take part in fun activities.
“We know the Martin Luther King holiday is typically a day on, not a day off,” said Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Community Action. “As we continue to chip away at our goal of having Risley to be that community resource center and referral center, it’s a lot of steps to get there. This is an opportunity for us to come together and have a day on.”
The event will begin at 9 a.m., when volunteers will start cleaning up the buildings on campus and removing broken and unneeded items.
At 11 a.m., the project’s leaders will give a presentation on the vision for the campus and answer questions about the resource center plans.
From noon to 2 p.m., family-friendly events will be offered along with a hot dog lunch supplied by local organizations. There will be children’s activities on hand, and Glynn Visual Arts will provide an opportunity for community members to help with a mural that is going to be displayed on campus.
“We’re hoping that all of our families in that area, as well as families from the county and families from the island, are coming together to create this beautiful community mural at the event,” Samples said.
The MLK, Jr., Day Parade in Brunswick will begin at Howard Coffin Park at 10 a.m. Monday. A community rally will take place immediately afterward at noon in Selden Park.
The local NAACP will host an event at 6 p.m. Monday at First Jordon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Brunswick. A pastor will speak, and a skit will be performed.