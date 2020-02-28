On Friday, Brunswick resident Cedric King announced he was throwing his hat into the Georgia Senate ring.
King is a member of the board of directors for Southeastern Bank, chief executive officer of King’s Consulting, a community and governmental relations and human resources consulting firm, and a member of the Glynn County Airport Commission and College of Coastal Georgia Trustee Foundation, among others.
He is currently the only Democrat to have declared a campaign for the District 3 state Senate seat.
King is the second candidate to announce a campaign for the Senate seat after Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, announced he would not run for reelection on Wednesday.
“I would like to thank state Sen. Ligon for his 10 years of service to our community,” King said. “I wish him well as he transitions his focus back home to his family and local law practice. I look forward to earning the votes, trust and confidence of all the citizens in District 3 and represent their interest in Atlanta.”
Brunswick resident Sheila McNeill announced her candidacy on Thursday, while Camden County businessman Cody Smith put his name in the hat last year. Both are running as Republicans for the seat.
Candidate qualifying begins March 2 at 8 a.m. and ends at noon on March 6. Polls will open for the general primary on May 19 and the general election on Nov. 3.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 20.
For more information on registering or registrations status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.