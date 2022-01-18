King commemorated in Kingsland

The message of nonviolence and civil rights preached by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonates nearly 54 years after an assassin cut his life short at age of 39 in Memphis, Tenn.
Kingsland City Councilwoman Kristy Chance told a crowd at a ceremony Monday in Kingsland commemorating King’s life that some things have not changed despite the progress made since the fallen civil rights leader’s death. What she sees is many people whose attitudes remain the same.
“There comes a time when one must take action because your conscience says it’s right,” Chance said. “The work continues. It’s the changing of mindsets.”
It’s not just individual attitudes that have to change, but also those in government and corporations, she said.
“The work’s just not about lip service, it’s about do service,” she said.
She encouraged the crowd of several hundred people to talk to their elected officials and to run for public office.
“Talk about the issues most important to you,” she said. “We have to work together. Progress cannot happen until we move out of our isolated silos. Don’t let this be another holiday.”
St. Marys City Councilman Artie Jones said everyone knows Blacks have struggled for “years and years.”
Jones said he remembers when Blacks were asked to estimate the number of jelly beans in a jar or name every county in Georgia in alphabetical order to earn the right to vote.
“Don’t think freedom is free,” he said. “I feel more insecure now than in the 1960s. We need truth and we need justice.”
State Rep. Steven Sainz told the crowd about legislation passed by the state House last year as a result of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in Glynn County in the mostly White neighborhood of Satilla Shores.
“The work of Dr. King is still important,” he said.