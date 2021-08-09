King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort announces new executive chef

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort recently announced the appointment of Chef Thomas Cook as the resort’s executive chef. Cook is responsible for overseeing menu efforts for the signature restaurant ECHO as well as other culinary outlets on property.

His arrival also marks the unveiling of a new menu at ECHO that features additional fresh seafood and vegetarian dishes along with old favorites.

Prior to joining The King and Prince, Cook worked in some of the most prominent kitchens on the Los Angeles restaurant scene, including a stint at award-winning Campanile working alongside Executive Chef and Owner Mark Peel. Cook then moved back east and was named executive chef at Trattoria ll Mulino at Hilton Nashville Downtown, overseeing a multitude of culinary outlets associated with the property.

— The Brunswick News

