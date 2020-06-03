Kindergarten Registration Blitz planned for July 13-17
Glynn Count Schools will hold a Kindergarten Registration Blitz for current pre-K students on July 13 through July 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines, parents/guardians are only asked to bring proof of residency and a photo ID to the elementary school for which they are zoned.
To register first-time students in Glynn County Schools, please contact Central Registration at 912-280-4010 or visit https://calendly.com/glynn-county-central-registration/session to schedule a registration session.
Under the current social distancing situation, the school system encourages that attendance be limited to only parents and guardians.
Work areas will be sanitized after each session.
— The Brunswick News