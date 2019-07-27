Family Connection Glynn County will join with Glynn County Schools to host the second annual Kinder-Carnival on Aug. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brunswick library.
The Kinder-Carnival is a family festival that promotes early learning and school readiness. All families of school-age children are invited to attend the free event.
Glynn County Schools’ personnel will be on hand to provide information to parents that will help them navigate the school system.
“Study after study has shown that family engagement is the number one factor in determining student success in school,” said Leslie Scarboro, director of federal programs for Glynn County Schools. “The more parents and families are involved in a child’s education, the more likely that child will graduate from high school and move on to opportunities for college and careers. “
Research shows that a child’s early years are the foundation for future success. Brain development begins at the start of a child’s life. This event aims to help parents understand the importance of early education.
“This event is to showcase all the many opportunities we have here in Glynn County for quality child care and early education, including pre-K,” said Melinda Ennis-Roughton, executive director of Family Connection Glynn County.
Early education provides a critical jumpstart to a child’s educational career and plays a role in making them successful throughout his or her life.
About 34 percent of low income children in Glynn County who qualify will attend pre-K, according to a Family Connection report. But about 49 percent of low income children across Georgia attend pre-K, meaning that Glynn County falls short compared to the state.
“We just want to make sure that we as a community provide these opportunities,” Ennis-Roughton said.
The Kinder-Carnival will feature games, raffles and other entertaining activities.
Free school supplies will be distributed during the event, as well as children’s books and a lunch bag of groceries provided by America’s Second Harvest. Free back-to-school health exams will also be offered by the Glynn County Health Department, and those exams will include vision, hearing, dental and nutrition checks.
Parents of young children will also be able to register for Glynn County Schools’ pre-K lottery at the event.
“It’s never too early — or too late — to emphasize education in your child’s life,” Scarboro said. “The (school system) booth at Kinder-Carnival will have a number of resources for parents to help them improve their child’s achievement, monitor their child’s progress through Infinite Campus and to understand how Title I funding affects students in our schools.”
Quilla Academy, a Brunswick child care center, will host a “Kid’s Zone” that will offer games and activities. The Learning Academy, another child care center, will provide free hot dogs. WellCare will provide the free school supply packs, and Women’s Voices of Glynn has provided free books and backpacks for the raffle.
Lack of awareness about affordable early education opportunities leads to many local children, especially among low-income families, to participate in pre-K.
The community as a whole also needs to increase its appreciation for and support of early education, Ennis-Roughton said.
“Not enough people understand the connection between early education and school success,” she said.
The Brunswick library is located at 208 Gloucester St.