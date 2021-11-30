A plan to establish a children’s museum in downtown Brunswick has gained momentum.
Leaders of the Kids Port Museum of the Golden Isles gave an update on the project Monday during a meeting of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club.
The envisioned museum will be an engaging, hands-on simulated city where children can learn through interactive, regional-based activities, said Sarah Callaway, one of the founding members who’s on the board of directors.
The space will also include a play room, climbing structure and more.
“They’re playing, but they’re learning as well through a variety of different activities,” Callaway said.
Kids Port Museum is working with Kaufman Development to lease a space behind one of the Wick locations between Reynold and Richmond streets where approximately 10,000 square feet is available.
This location’s proximity to downtown Brunswick is important to the project’s goal of contributing to its revitalization.
Other efforts are underway to coordinate with the city and the community to engage with local schools, the Boys & Girls Club and area businesses.
Callaway said there’s high demand for this kind of venue in Brunswick. The museum will be a place for parents, residents and tourists, to bring their children for indoor enriching entertainment.
“This would be, I really feel like, on the top of a lot of lists for families that are visiting the Golden Isles,” she said.
The goal will be to get parents, grandparents and caregivers involved in their children’s educational experience.
Another major focus will be to make sure the museum is accessible to all children in the community, Callaway said, possibly through scholarship tickets and school field trips, among other sources.
A centerpiece of the exhibit will be a water feature that will incorporate elements of the local water ecosystem.
Pop-up activities at First Friday, PorchFest and other local events have also raised awareness about the children’s museum’s plans and mission.
Kids Port Museum has received 501c3 status and is focused now on raising funds to help the museum open its doors.
Kids Port Museum received a $15,000 donation from Laura and Edward DiPreta, and a matching gift campaign is now underway.
“We’re calling it the Raise the Flag campaign to get our first flag up, if you will, or doors open,” Callaway said. “We’re hoping that if we can reach that goal of $30,000 that would get us in to the building and be able to start having events and exhibits and officially put Kids Port on the door.”
To learn more or donate, visit kidsportmuseum.org.