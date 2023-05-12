Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.
Mike Evans of the sponsoring 2-Way Sport Fishing Club said there were 165 children from Glynn County schools scheduled to wet a hook Thursday.
“Three years we’ve been without it,’’ Evans said. “This is our 16th year.”
The county financed the $119,000 fishing platform with a $9,300 donation from the Blythe Island Boating and Fishing Club and the 2-Way Sport Fishing Club.
Wendell Harper, a professional fishing guide and member of 2-Way, said the event was formerly held along the bank, but the new platform makes things a lot better. Indeed, the anglers can drop their hooks straight down into the water. Also, it provides a lot more safety because the platform has a high rail.
Evans said the last fishing outing from the bank helped get things going for the platform.
“I told them we can do a lot better than this,’’ he said, recalling fishing from the bank.
In addition, the students got a train ride from the lake to the picnic area where there was a lot of food, a bounce house and other fun.
One of the instructors said every child got a fishing experience. Many touched their fish and one tasted the catch.
Glynn Academy students from the school’s fishing club helped cast and reel in the bream. From Harper’s description, the kids didn’t simply go fishing, they went catching.
“We make sure the fish bite,’’ he said.