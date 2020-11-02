United Way of Coastal Georgia recently hosted the fourth annual Kickball for a Cause tournament, which raised money for the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign.
The money raised will go toward grants that will be distributed in the community through United Way’s annual giving process.
Ten teams participated in this year’s tournament and represented local businesses, including DeLoach Sothebys International Realty, King & Prince Seafood and Shore Fitness, as well as FLETC, St. Simons Elementary, C.B. Greer Elementary and United Way.
The winning team, Jimeny KICKits, was led by Allan Tullos and represented Bubba Garcia’s and Gnat’s Landing on St. Simons.
“We had a fantastic time with friends at the Kickball for a Cause tournament,” Tullos said. “United Way impacts so many people in our community, and our team wholeheartedly believes in the work they are doing. We are glad to be able to support their efforts, and I’m already looking forward to defending our title next year.”
In past years, Rich Products hosted and sponsored the tournament, but COVID-19 restriction prevented the company from doing so this year. Local United Way staff took over the coordinating and logistics.
The 2020 sponsors included Glynn County government, the Davis Love Foundation, Southern Soul BBQ and Brogen’s North.
The county waived the rental fee for the field, as it traditionally does for nonprofits, said Kathryn Downs, assistant county manager.
“It was a great day to get out and raise money and awareness for UWCGA,” Downs said. “I’m so glad we were able to continue this tradition despite the hurdles that 2020 has presented. I’m especially grateful for all of the teams that came out to support UWCGA and in turn, those in need in our community, in a fun and exciting way.”
United Way works to increase economic self-sufficiency for residents of Glynn and McIntosh counties by supporting local agencies. The annual fundraising campaign invites individuals and organizations to donate and support its mission.
The 2020-21 campaign will run through the end of February 2021 and seeks to raise more than $800,000.
“This event gave us an opportunity to not only raise funds for our annual campaign, but more importantly, raise awareness about our mission and the current initiatives of UWCGA,” said Kathleen Bennett, a United Way staff member. “2020 has been disastrous for many individuals and families throughout our nation and we know our community is no different. We took time to share about our resources, recovery efforts and partnerships — the real impact that is made because of the generosity of our donors.”