The Port of Brunswick is about to get more business.
Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia has announced the Telluride, its new eight-passenger SUV, will be shipped to the Port of Brunswick for global markets this month.
Stuart Countess, the company’s chief administrative officer and vice president of the company’s Georgia operations, described the announcement as a “monumental achievement” for his company.
“From the support we receive from GPA with our inbound parts from our global supply chain to supporting our export of finished vehicles to current and future markets, GPA will play an important role,” Countess said.
The announcement will also impact the Port of Savannah, where parts will arrive to manufacture KIA’s largest, most refined SUV ever built by the company.
“KIA has been a valued customer for the Port of Savannah since 2009, when (the company) first began producing vehicles for the domestic U.S. market in West Point, Ga.,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of Georgia Ports Authority. “Their decision to export the Telluride via Brunswick highlights the benefits of having North America’s largest port and largest auto port within 85 miles of each other. Georgia provides the total package when it comes to auto manufacturing and global distribution.”
Georgia’s ports and inland barge terminals support more than 439,000 jobs and contribute $25 billion in income, $106 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in state and local taxes.