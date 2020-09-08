For those who love to exercise outdoors but hate the litter that spoils the natural view, there is an event planned Sept. 12 on St. Simons Island with you in mind.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s inaugural Trash Dash begins at 8:30 a.m. that Saturday at the Pelican Market, located at 1220 Ocean Blvd. near the Arnold Road intersection. Participants are asked to spend an hour running, jogging or walking — stopping along the way to pick up trash and litter as they go.
The event is free, and all trash pickup supplies will be provided. There is no set course to follow. Folks can choose to comb the beaches, run the oak-lined streets or ply the exercise trails lining the marsh, said Lea King-Badnyna, KGIB’s executive director. Participants can even drive to a more distant location that they feel needs a clean sweep, she said.
The only rule is that all participants are asked to return to the starting point, trash in bags, by 9:30 a.m., she said.
“It’s a unique event that will combine exercise, fun and litter removal,” King-Badyna said. “Now that’s community stewardship at its finest.”
The concept of combining exercise and litter patrols is not new. It is called “plogging,” a name that makes more sense to the Swedes who coined the term and popularized the eco activity in 2016. Plogging is the melding of “jogging” with the term “plocka upp,” which is Swedish for pick it up.
Plogging’s popularity has since swept across Europe. Naturally, the folks at Keep America Beautiful are hoping plogging becomes the next great American pastime. KGIB’s event on St. Simons Island is just one of hundreds of plogging events that Keep America Beautiful affiliates will be hosting across the country this month, King-Badyna said.
“It has made a difference over there (in Europe),” King-Badnya said. “And once Keep America Beautiful learned about it, they just latched on. We’re extremely excited that the local participation will be a part of something much larger, that there will be communities all across the nation taking part in this.”
King-Badyna hopes to see the Trash Dash became an annual event and is open to hosting several plogging event a year. In fact, KGIB is offering an incentive for folks who want take up this good, clean fun on their own. The first 40 participants to register for the event will receive reusable “Trash Dash” bags and gloves.
“It’s a perfect event for anyone who wants to get outside, exercise and make a difference,” King-Badyna said. “It’s perfect for folks of any ability. They can walk, run and jog. You can even get some extra exercise by doing squats to pick up trash instead of bending or using a litter grabber.”
All social distancing and COVID-19 preventive disinfectant practices will be observed.
“Because there is not one route, no one will be bunched up together,” she said. “People will be fanning out and choosing their own Trash Dash locations.”
For more information, email lea-kbgib@gmail.com, call KGIB at 912-279-1490, or go to www.kbgib.com.