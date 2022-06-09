Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Upcycled and Recycled Art and More benefit auction is going online for the second consecutive year this month, offering folks a chance to bid on unique creations crafted from often discarded and overlooked items.
Bidding for the auction opens at 8 a.m. on June 16 and closes at 8 p.m. on June 19. To register for the auction go to: https://www.betterunite.com/keepgoldenislesbeautiful-2022uprecycledartworkmoreauctionbenefitingkeepgoldenislesbeautiful.
Everything from inspiring artworks to original furniture pieces to eye-grabbing purses and clothing accessories are on the auction block, along with gift cards and special offers donated by the local business community. The items crafted from upcycled and recycled materials are the creations of local, regional and national artists.
As always, money raised will benefit KGIB’s many local programs to promote and practice litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and awareness and education about conservation of water and other natural resources.
“We are grateful to the wonderful artists and businesses who donated their amazing offerings to this fundraiser and we encourage folks to share the auction on social media, allowing as many people to bid and participate as possible,” said KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna.
For more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or info.kbgib@gmail.com.