Even with COVID-19 pandemic precautions in place, local business owners and other folks do not have to distance themselves from two of the most beneficial annual recycling opportunities in the Golden Isles.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s fourth-annual Paper Shred event is set for Oct. 17 at the St. Simons Island and Brunswick branches of BB&T Bank, now Truist Financial.
The following Saturday, Oct. 24, KGIB will host the Electronics Recycling and More event, near Ruby Tuesday in the Glynn Place Mall. The event has taken place locally for more than 10 years.
At both events, organizers request that participants remain inside their vehicles and that they wear masks. Masked and gloved volunteers will unload the recycling and shredding material.
“The document shredding and electronics recycling and more events provide community sustainability opportunities and much needed services for both businesses and individuals, while actively reducing waste,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB.
The Paper Shred event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at 1709 Frederica Road at the St. Simons Island branch of BB&T and at the Brunswick branch at 800 Glynn Isles. It is an opportunity for business owners and residents to dispose of bulk amounts of sensitive documents in a manner that is both a sound business move and a solid environmental practice, King- Badyna said.
Participants are asked to limit their material being shredded to 10 boxes per vehicle, King-Badyna said. Volunteers will accept any color office paper or file folders. Paper clips, staples, rubber bands and small binders need not be removed. No plastics, cardboard, CDs or DVDs or other non-paper products will be accepted.
BB&T is co-sponsoring the shredding event along with Iron Mountain Shredding Services.
“As fraud continues to rise, we believe this event will help our local businesses and consumers reduce their exposure to fraud and identify theft,” said Lance Turpin, senior vice president of BB&T.
“Events like this are a key to a clean and green Golden Isles,” King-Badyna said.
The following Saturday, Oct. 24, the Electronics Recycling and More event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot near Ruby Tuesday. Volunteers will be on hand to accept electronics, batteries, scrap metal and textiles. Organizers suggest a $5 donation per vehicle.
There is a $20 fee per television; the fee is $10 for old chunky television monitors. Console and projection televisions will not be accepted.
Drop off clean, reusable textiles only.
Overhead Door Company of Brunswick is sponsoring the event.
“Many partners and volunteers come together to make this important community outreach event happen,” said KGIB board chairman Clement Cullens.
The electronics recycling event typically takes place in the spring, but it had to be postponed until the fall this year due to COVID-19 concerns. King-Badyna said she is glad both events can be offered to the community in a safe environment.
“While mindful of COVID-19 and taking the necessary precautions, we understand the value and need of both events for the Golden Isles community at large,” she said. “We greatly appreciate our event partners and volunteers who make both events possible in 2020.”
For more information on either event, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.