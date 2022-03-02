Picking up a discarded soda can here or a wayward chunk of styrofoam there might not seem like it makes much of a difference.
But when like-minded folks join together for the betterment of the marshes of Glynn County, it can make tons of difference. Just ask Lea King-Badyna, the executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. Every effort helps during the annual Marsh Madness wetlands cleanup drive that takes place each March in the Golden Isles.
This year’s Marsh Madness gets under way Thursday in the marshes along U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick. It is the first of 25 events during this year’s annual volunteer cleanup of the vital salt marsh habitats in and around Glynn County. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join in, though roadside cleanups are designated only for high schoolers and up.
KGIB will provide trash bags, gloves and water. Volunteers are reminded to wear boots and clothing that can get muddy, and to bring along sunscreen and bug spray.
Other areas that will get a cleaning up include Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island, the Back River Bridge boat ramp area on the F.J. Torras Causeway, the Blythe Island boat ramp and the area beneath the Turtle River Bridge. Go to kgib.org/events to see the Marsh Madness calendar of events for more details. Folks can also get more information at 912-279-1490, or at info.kbgib@gmail.com.
“Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in Marsh Madness,” King-Badyna said. “Cleanups are planned for marsh areas bordering high ground and along rivers and shorelines bordering parks and boat ramps. Also, we will have some events where we get down in the salt marsh itself. This is one of our most expansive efforts.”
King-Badyna and assistant Christy Throwbridge are the nonprofit organization’s only full-time staffers, so volunteers are so important to the success of KGIB’s many events that promote recycling and environmental stewardship.
“A large volunteer turnout is crucial to making the biggest possible positive impact in removing trash and debris from this valuable natural resource,” King-Badyna said.
Volunteers have always been happy to answer KGIB’s call for assistance during past Marsh Madness events. The 27 cleanup events that took place during the 2021 Marsh Madness netted 18,353 tons of trash and debris, which comes out to roughly nine tons, King-Badyna said. The haul included 188 tires. Nearly 350 volunteers donated a total of 536 hours to marsh cleanups last year.
During this year’s Marsh Madness, anyone who volunteers for at least three cleanups will get a custom Marsh Madness T-shirt. Those who turn out for five events will receive a Marsh Madness aluminum water bottle.
Volunteers are encouraged to arrive early for events, so that check in will not get in the way of the cleanup. Glynn County’s contribution to the nationwide Great American Cleanup, Marsh Madness is sponsored by Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose.
“We greatly appreciate the organizations and individuals serving as site leaders for Marsh Madness cleanups,” King-Badyna said. “With just a two-person staff, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful simply could not hold this many cleanup events in one month without their help and our partnerships.”