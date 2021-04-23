Rain or shine, the annual Electronics Recycling and More event is on for Saturday in the Glynn Place Mall near the Ruby Tuesday parking lot.
Hosted as always by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the event takes place from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. The event offers residents an opportunity to drop off electronic items for recycling rather than compounding the ever-expanding junk heap at a solid waste dump, said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of the nonprofit KGIB.
A $5 donation per vehicle would be welcomed.
Items accepted for recycling during the event include old computer monitors, computer disc drives, keyboards, printers, cameras, radios, VCR and DVD players, record and CD players, fax machines, telephones, cellphones and more. There is a $20 fee for discarding televisions and a $10 fee for the chunky CRT computer monitors. Console and projection TVs will not be taken.
All types of batteries will also be accepted for recycling. Brass, aluminum and stainless steel scrap metal and appliances also will be taken as well.
Additionally, clean and usable clothes, towels, shoes, bedspreads blankets, curtains, handbags and other textiles will be accepted. These items will be used by the Salvation Army Family Store.
Also at the event, county and city police officers will be on hand to accept and destroy old and unused medications.
The event is sponsored by Overhead Door of Brunswick.
“Many community partners and volunteers come together to make this important waste reduction community outreach happen,” said KGIB board chairman Clement Cullens. “Joining in Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup in this way makes not only a local difference, but contributes to a positive national difference as well.”
For more information, call KGIB at 912-279-1490, contact info.kbgib@gmail.com, or go to kgib.org.