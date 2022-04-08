That old printer that has been gathering dust in your home office is not exactly biodegradable, but it’s not like you will ever get around to hauling it to the dump anyway. Same story for that obsolete computer and the archaic television in the guest room closet.
But Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has a simple solution to discarding unwanted electronics and other items that have worn out their welcome at home or in the office.
The nonprofit group’s annual Electronics Recycling and More event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23 in the Glynn Place Mall Parking lot, in the corner where the old Ruby Tuesday’s used to be.
From old fax machines and VCRs to radioes and computer keyboards, KGIB volunteers will be on hand to take it off of your hands and direct it to responsible recycling. They are also accepting scrap metal and clean, usable clothing and other textiles. Also, folks can drop off outdated prescription medicine for responsible disposal by local law enforcement.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will be on hand to take all items. A $5 donation per vehicle would be appreciated.
There is a $20 fee to dispose of televisions; console and projection TVs cannot be accepted. There is a $10 fee those olden CRT chunky computer monitors. Batteries and light bulbs cannot be accepted.
This year’s event is sponsored by Overhead Door Company in Brunswick.
“With technology rapidly advancing, many tech and electronics items become quickly obsolete,” noted KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna. “Keeping these items out of landfills via recycling frees up space for items that truly are trash. Also, it ensures that the electronic components are recycled responsibly.”
The electronics will be sent to Sensible Recycling in Jacksonville. Glynn Iron and Metal is handling the scrap metals. The Salvation Army’s local thrift store is the beneficiary of donated textiles.
“We receive an official certificate of destruction from the company that disassembles and recycles the electronics components,” she said.
For more information, call 912-279-1490, or go to:kbgib@gmail.com.