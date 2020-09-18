Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently announced that the School Recycling Challenge will return this year.
The focus of the annual challenge is to reduce landfill waste, and KGIB invites the public to support schools in the endeavor, which will last Oct. 5-16.
“This year’s challenge again focuses on three items not accepted in our local recycling programs — oral care products, pens/highlighters/markers and cereal bags,” said KGIB executive director Lea King-Badyna. “By recycling these used items that are normally tossed in the trash, we are able to make an immediate impact on waste reduction.”
Partners in education, PTAs, businesses and members of the public are invited to take part in the challenge, by collecting and donating the items to participating local public, private and home schools and institutions of higher education.
To verify a school’s challenge participation, participants are asked to contact KGIB and then to arrange to drop collected items by the KGIB offices.
The collected items will be recycled via TerraCycle, an organization focusing on non-traditional recycling and eliminating the idea of waste.
“New this year will be the public’s dropping off collected items to the KGIB offices instead of individual schools,” King-Badyna said. “We are excited to continue the challenge and encourage schools and teachers to participate in this community stewardship activity. Our hope is that schools will continue recycling non-traditional items via TerraCycle via our office even after this year’s challenge is over.”
The challenge is made possible by a Hello GoodBuy community grant and is sponsored by Georgia Sea Grill.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful can be contacted at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912-279-1490.