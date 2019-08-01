KGIB to celebrate its 40th at First Friday

The group started out as the Brunswick-Glynn County Clean Community Commission, then switched its name to Glynn Clean and Beautiful. Still later, it decided to call itself Keep Brunswick-Golden Isles Beautiful, but that was before simplifying it to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in 2015.
However wishy-washy they might be about sticking with a name, since 1979 the group has been consistent in its mission to work with partners in the community for a cleaner and greener Golden Isles.
And this Friday, the folks at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful invite community members to join them in a 40th Anniversary celebration in downtown Brunswick. The celebration takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. in Machen Square West, in conjunction with Brunswick’s monthly First Friday festivities.
There will be an anniversary cake, environmental games, drawings for prizes for grownups and giveaway goodies for children. KGIB is an affiliate of Keep Georgia Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful. It works with volunteers, schools, civic organizations, government entities and businesses to promote litter prevention, community greening and water resource protection, recycling and waste reduction in the Golden Isles.
With a full-time staff of two working out of KGIB headquarters in Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick, the group spearheads a cadre of dedicated volunteers who contribute some 14,000 hours annually toward cleanup and planting efforts, recycling initiates and environmental educational programs.
“Our mission is to preserve and enhance the beauty of Glynn County through community stewardship, and we invite all past and present KGIB volunteers, supporters and community partners to come celebrate with us,” said KGIB chairman Clement Cullens. “All of us working together towards a stronger and more vibrant community are making a difference in our own backyard, quite a cause for celebration.”
For more information, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at info.kbgib@gmail.com, 912-279-1490 or KGIB.ORG.