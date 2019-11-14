The two-woman staff at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful plans to do this Saturday what has never been done before.
That’s right, KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna and assistant Christy Trowbridge have plans to attack litter at six public boat ramps and two adjoining waterfronts in Glynn County, a coverage area that stretches from the Turtle River off U.S. Highway 82 to Village Creek on St. Simons Island. Trowbridge and King-Badyna think they can get it all done in an hour or two, tops.
How could these two possibly tackle such a task? With your help, of course. KGIB is seeking volunteers to join them Saturday morning at one of eight locations for this first-time effort.
“We can’t be in eight places at once,” King- Badyna said with a laugh. “We need volunteers to join us at each location. If we could get a minimum of five volunteers at each location, that would make it easy work. Of course, we would love to have more than that. But we need at least that.”
The cleanups start at 9 a.m. at the following locations: the boat ramp on the north side of the Turtle River Bridge on U.S. 82; the south side of the Turtle River Bridge; the boat ramp on Ga. Highway 99; the Satilla River Boat Ramp on U.S. Highway 17; the Beachside Drive boat ramp on Blythe Island; the boat ramp on the east side of the MacKay River Bridge; the west side of the MacKay River Bridge; and the South Harrington Road boat ramp on St. Simons Island. Gloves, bags and other supplies will be provided. Folks of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join. The event takes place rain or shine.
KGIB is holding this first-ever event in conjunction with the state Department of Natural Resources’ Rivers Alive program, the annual fall volunteer cleanup effort along Georgia’s 70,150 miles of streams, rivers, lakes, beaches and wetlands.
These local boat ramps and adjoining locations typically get a good cleanup each year during KGIB’s Marsh Madness events in March. Adding this fall event will ensure a twice-yearly cleanup of these environmentally-sensitive areas, King-Badyna said.
While most boaters and others who gather at these locations know how important it is to pick up after themselves, some folks still just do not get it. Trash left behind at boat ramps and surrounding waterfronts ultimately ends up in the water, and that is never a good thing for marine life and their environment, King-Badyna said.
“We’re looking to remove any litter on land that might become marine litter,” she said of Saturday’s event. “We’re talking cigarette butts, bottles, cans, plastic bags, plastic debris, styrofoam, anything that has been left behind on land at boat ramps and adjoining areas. Some folks forget, or have not realized, how important it is to apply a carry-in and carry-out mentality in these habitats.”
KGIB already has six “uber volunteers” set to oversee the cleanup efforts at each of six sites; Trowbridge and King-Badyna are taking the two remaining sites. Anyone who wishes to lend a hand can call KGIB in advance to preregister at 912-279-1490, or email info.kbgib@gmail.com. Let them know which site would be most convenient for you.
“We are excited — this is eight cleanups in one day,” King-Badyna said. “We don’t get a lot of these areas except during Marsh Madness, so we thought it would be great to get them twice a year.
“But Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is a volunteer-driven organization, and we would cease to function without you. Volunteer help is imperative. It makes things happen. We love our volunteers.”