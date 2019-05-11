Maybe you thought about dropping that clunky old obsolete computer monitor in the bottom of your curbside garbage can and being done with it.
But then your environmental conscience got the better of you, so that digital dinosaur is still gathering dust in a corner of the garage. It is right next to the car battery that has been there since it died in your driveway in 2014.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has an upcoming solution for dispensing with this type of trash and other unconventional clutter. It is the annual Electronics Recycling and More event, set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 in the Glynn Place Mall's JCPenny parking lot.
In addition to accepting most large electronic items, the KGIB crew also will take scrap metal, light bulbs, clothing and outdated prescription medicines, said Lea King-Badyna, Executive Director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. Additionally, folks can drop off personal documents for shredding.
The event is mostly free, but the nonprofit KGIB will happily accept a $5 donation for each carload, King-Badyna said. There is a $20 fee for disposing of televisions and a $10 charge for those big CRT computer monitors, which is levied to defray the disposal cost of hazardous materials, she said.
While there are facilities at various locations throughout the county that accept such refuse — most often for a cost — this popular KGIB event offers the only opportunity to address these items at one time, in one place, King-Badyna said.
"It's a one-stop recycling shop," she said. "You get in your car and you drive through, and we take care of it."
Bulky electronics are accepted at local landfills, she said. But almost everything in such devices can be recycled and reused by innovative businesses like Atlanta Recycling Solutions, which is working with KGIB on the event, King-Badyna said.
"These are easy things to be recycled and, theoretically, we want our landfills to be filled only with items that are truly trash," King-Badyna said. "It's about waste reduction and landfill reduction. We need landfills but we need them for true trash."
It would appear many in the Golden Isles agree with this sentiment, if last year's Electronics Recycling and More event is any indication. Nearly 600 cars went through in 2018, dropping off more than 30,000 pounds of electronics that included 141 television sets and 88 computer monitors, King-Badyna said. Additionally, KGIB volunteers shredded 20,000 pounds of documents, accepted 800 pounds of textiles, 6,600 pounds of scrap metal and 1,397 pounds of batteries. They also relieved folks of 165 florescent lightbulbs and 150 compact florescent lightbulbs.
With local members of law enforcement supervising, the event took in 105 pounds of outdated prescription medicines last year as well.
"It's a huge event for us and for the community," King-Badyna said.
So big, in fact, that organizers have had to add some restrictions this year. While everything from washing machines to microwaves are welcome, the event will not accept smaller electronics such as toasters and mixers. Also, the event will accept only personal documents for shredding; no business documents. People cannot remain to watch the documents being shredded as this has proven time-consuming in the past.
Folks are asked to bring no more than 10 boxes of such paper items. And please, don't get back in line. Florescent bulbs longer than 4 feet will not be accepted, nor will they take projection-style on console televisions.
"We've streamlined it to have the entire event run more smoothly," King-Badyna said.
More than 50 KGIB volunteers will be onsite to assist King-Badyna and her staff of one, assistant Christy Trowbridge. For more information, call 912-279-1490, or go to www.kbgib.com.
"Golden Isles residents and our coastal environment are the beneficiaries of this massive collaboration," said Clement Cullens, chairman of the KGIB Board of Directors.