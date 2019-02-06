If you have three hours to spare this Sunday, the folks at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful would like to invite you to fill it with rock-n-roll, barbecue, some “trashy” art and good fellowship.
All for a good cause, of course.
It is all part of KGIB’s annual Community Jubilee, set from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, on St. Simons Island. The Jubilee is the major fundraiser of the nonprofit group, which promotes anti-litter campaigns, recycling initiatives, environmental education and tree-planting projects here in the Golden Isles.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at KGIB headquarters at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick, Pane in the Glass, 1219 Ocean Ave. on St. Simons, or at the event.
“Not only does this promise to be a great time, but the money raised will further our efforts in the Golden Isles toward a green, clean and beautiful community,” said Lea King-Badnya, executive director of KGIB. “Folks should come out to the Jubilee because it’s never been so much fun to make a difference.”
The family-friendly event will feature live jams from the popular local rock-n-roll band, Backbeat Boulevard. Bennie’s Red Barn is providing all-you-can-eat barbecue, complete with fixings and sweet tea. There also will be a cash bar. The event will feature a big-ticket live auction and a 50/50 raffle.
And back by popular demand is the Jubilee’s silent auction, which features works created by local and regional artists featuring items that less-discerning eyes might have tossed out as junk. Top creations from last year included an attractive purse made from an old vinyl advertising banner, a catchy serving tray crafted from pallet boards and an artsy gamefish forged from an old handsaw.
“The silent auction is in keeping with our message of recycling and upcycling items that might otherwise wind up in landfills,” King-Badyna said. “It’s amazing the creativity and beauty the artist’s eye can imbue in such items.”
Each year, KGIB organizes several community, beach and marsh cleanups throughout the Golden Isles. Under its guidance, more than 100 civic and community groups keep our roadways clean through the Adopt-a-Highway program. Working with the county, KGIB oversees tree planting and other projects in the community.
KGIB promotes environmental education in several ways, from programs in our schools to community awareness projects such as the Georgia’s Coast is Not an Ashtray campaign. KGIB is affiliated with Keep Georgia Beautiful and, by extension, Keep America Beautiful.
Although it often works with local governments to promote its efforts, KGIB receives no government financial support, King-Badyna said. The efforts of King-Badyna, her staff of one, assistant Christy Throwbridge, and KGIB’s many volunteers are funded primarily by donations from the community, King-Badyna said.
“We depend on donations and partnerships to exist and to expand our programming,” she said. “We work closely with the city and county, but we stand alone.”
For more information, or to buy tickets, contact KGIB at info.kbgib@gmail.com, or call 912-279-2490.
“It’s a great event that promises to be fun for all ages,” King-Badyna said. “It’s super casual, and all are welcome.”