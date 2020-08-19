KGIB reminds people the coast is not an ashtray

Folks flick them out their car window without a second thought all day long, out of sight and out of mind at 50 mph on our local roadways. Some absently toss them to the sidewalk, then smush them out with a twist of their shoe soles before stepping into a store. Still others, those who enjoy the great outdoors, often thump them right over the dock rail and into the water at one our many public fishing spots.
The thing is, these noxious little discards are the most prevalent and perhaps most destructive form of litter in the Golden Isles — and America, for that matter. So, at the risk of being repetitive, let Lea King-Badyna say it one more time: Georgia’s coast is not an ashtray.
That is the motto once again of the concerted annual effort throughout Georgia’s six coastal counties to spread awareness about the damaging affects cigarette butts have on local waterways and our marine environment.
“Our main purpose is to education folks that cigarettes are litter too,” said King-Badyna, executive Director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. “It’s the nation’s number one most- littered item, so it’s a problem all over. We want people to understand the dangers presented to our marine environment, and to realize there are convenient alternatives to tossing cigarette butts on the ground.”
Locally, KGIB has been handing out pocket-sized cigarette butt holders as well as cup-sized ashtrays that fit in vehicles’ center consoles, she said. And still more cigarette butt receptacles are going up in public places around the Golden Isles, she said.
And those who go out to dine at one of 50 participating local pubs and restaurants this Saturday will get the message delivered to their table. Special drink coasters at these establishments will feature the message “Georgia’s Coast is Not An Ashtray,” and the reminder to “properly dispose of cigarette butts.”
Supplied through a grant from Keep America Beautiful to Keep Georgia Beautiful’s six affiliates here on the Georgia Coast, the effort will distribute some 30,000 coasters, including 9,000 here in the Golden Isles, King-Badyna said. The University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant has joined KGIB in the local effort.
“We have 50 restaurants and pubs that will be using these coasters beginning Saturday,” she said. “It’s a way to reach a target market with an educational message about the vital need to properly dispose of cigarette butts. It’s a great way to help spread the message.”
KGIB encourages folks who receive one of the coasters to take a cellphone photo and post it on social media with the hashtag: littlebuttbigproblem.
“That way folks can help expand the message,” she said.
KGIB and its volunteers also have taken the message to the people, visiting the St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island piers earlier this summer to give away those pocket and cup-sized ashtrays. They plan to continue carrying the message in the weeks ahead to several public fishing docks, including Gascoigne Bluff Park, Liberty Ship Park and St. Andrews Park.
Additionally, KGIB will place 20 more public cigarette butt receptacles in public places from Brunswick to the county mainland to St. Simons Island. In the past seven years of the annual crusade against cigarette butt litter, some 100 butt receptacles have been placed in pubic spaces throughout the Golden Isles.
Tossing a tiny cigarette butt to the ground is far from a harmless act, King-Badyna said. Every time a cigarette butt gets tossed to the ground, it is likely bound for one our local waterways.
“Cigarette butts are made of a type of plastic, cellulose acetate — they don’t easily degrade,” she said. “When they are left on roads or sidewalks, they stay there — until someone picks it up or it washes out to the waterways. It’s basically toxic litter because they’re filters – the main purpose is to keep carcinogens and toxins out of smokers’ lungs.”
Countywide, some 230 storm drains empty into rivers, marshes and the ocean, King-Badyna said.
“So whatever goes into the storm drains is going out directly into a water source,” she said. “In addition to the toxins, the filters become stringy and look like jellyfish. Our sea turtles and other marine life will eat them.”
For more information, contact KGIB at info.kbgib@gmail.com, or call 912-279-1490.