The bucket of sand on a friend’s back patio may be an ashtray but the sand along the beaches of the Golden Isles is not.
That is the message being pushed again by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. The annual Georgia’s Coast is not an Ashtray campaign is underway and for the sixth year in a row the local chapter of Keep America Beautiful is teaming up with chapters from the other coastal counties to keep cigarette butts out of the everyday environment.
“We are excited to continue the joining of forces across Georgia’s coastal region in addressing cigarette litter,” said KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna. “With this project we aim to positively impact Georgia’s coast regarding cigarette litter and serve as a guidepost for other coastal communities around the nation.”
Cigarette butts may seem harmless, King-Badyna said, but they do not easily biodegrade and create problems for wildlife and humans.
“Discarded butts have a negative impact as land litter, but once blown into storm drains or tossed directly into water sources, this toxic litter becomes marine debris, leaching chemicals into marine and aquatic environments and potentially being ingested by those inhabitants,” she said.
Statistics from a study by Keep America Beautiful show cigarette butts remain the most commonly littered item, comprising nearly 20% of all litter. The 2021 report from the organization estimated that 9.7 billion butts are littered in the U.S. each year. Four billion of those are in waterways, the study showed.
With that in mind and with Coastal Georgia’s access to streams, rivers, creeks and marshes, properly disposing of cigarette butts is paramount to maintaining the overall health of the local ecology, King-Badyna said.
A $20,000 grant from Keep America Beautiful for cigarette butt litter prevention includes waste receptacle placement, radio public service announcements, social media promotions, educational outreach and messaged drink coasters provided to local restaurants.
In the past five years the annual initiative has placed more than 600 cigarette butt receptacles around Coastal Georgia.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is joined this year in the initiative by the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant as well as Keep Liberty Beautiful, Keep Savannah Beautiful, Keep McIntosh Beautiful, Keep Camden Beautiful, Keep Pembroke Beautiful, Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers and the city of Tybee Island.