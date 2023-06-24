The bucket of sand on a friend’s back patio may be an ashtray but the sand along the beaches of the Golden Isles is not.

That is the message being pushed again by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. The annual Georgia’s Coast is not an Ashtray campaign is underway and for the sixth year in a row the local chapter of Keep America Beautiful is teaming up with chapters from the other coastal counties to keep cigarette butts out of the everyday environment.

