In keeping with the spirit of this most patriotic of holidays, the lack of publicly sponsored fireworks displays surely will not deflate the independent spirit of those who wish to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.
Backyard fireworks can be expected throughout Saturday, from run-of-the-mill firecrackers and bottle rockets to elaborate demonstrations that will light up the night sky with a sis-boom-bah.
And despite the fact that it is illegal do so, past experience tells Lea King-Badyna that revelers will flaunt the law banning fireworks on public beaches and fire at will on one of the community’s most treasured natural resources. With this in mind, she is seeking volunteers to join her Sunday morning for the first-ever July 5 Keep Golden Isles Beautiful Beach Sweep.
Participants are asked to meet at 7 a.m. at the beach walkover at Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided; social distancing and disinfecting protocols will be observed.
From there, groups of volunteers will hit Coast Guard Beach and branch out to other primary beach access locations on the island.
Plastic parts to fireworks projectiles, metal sticks, foil wrappers and other debris that has no business on the beach often end up there as a result of those who ignore the law. The best alternative is to do the right thing and clean up after them, concluded King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB.
Fireworks are not only unsightly on beaches, but also unhealthy for the extended marine ecosystem that is affected as a result, she said.
“Even with their use prohibited, we find fireworks litter in the sand every year following New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July,” King-Badyna said. “We are targeting multiple beach cleanup locations for this cleanup. And we really need volunteers to come out for this effort. Beach litter disrupts the natural ecosystem and very easily washes out to sea, becoming marine debris that negatively effects the marine environment.”
For more information about the Beach Sweep, call 279-1490, email kbgib@gmail.com, or go to kbgib.org.
For the record, fireworks are legal in Georgia 365 days a year. In almost all cases, folks must stop shooting fireworks at 9 p.m., according to state law and Glynn County ordinance. However, twice a year the good times can keep flashing, cracking and booming till one minute before midnight. That would be the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.
However, there are some rules. Folks cannot shoot fireworks in any public park — county, state, national or otherwise. Same goes for historic sites and the whole of Jekyll Island, which is state-owned.
Public streets also are off limits. And fireworks are a no-no — it should go without saying — within 100 yards of power plants, jails, wastewater and water plants and airports.
Due to social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional public fireworks such as those in Brunswick and on Jekyll and St. Simons islands have been canceled this year. But there is no reason to let that spoil the fun this Fourth.
For those averse to fireworks, the Brunswick Fire Department offers these safe, patriotic alternatives, as suggested by the National Fire protection Association:
— Glow sticks, a cool alternative to sparklers. Those seemingly benign amusements, by the way, can reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees — 300 degrees higher than the temperature at which glass melts. Sparklers account for 36 percent of emergency room visits each July 4th.
— Noisemakers, which can be purchased at local party supply stores or made at home for the creatively inclined.
— Outdoor movies, but don’t forget the bug spray.
— Silly String, consider red, white and blue for this special occasion.
— Throw a birthday party in honor of the U.S.A, complete wth a patriotic cake.
Fireworks account for 19,500 fires annually in the U.S., according to the NFPA. Burns account for nearly half of all emergency room visits on the Fourth for injured hands, fingers and legs. Eye damage and other head-related injuries make up a third of fireworks injuries
More than 36 percent of those injured by fireworks involve children under the age of 15.