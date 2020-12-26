With eight locations to choose from throughout the Golden Isles, dropping your old Christmas tree off for purposeful recycling is likely as easy as any other option.
Many have already made this yearly recycling opportunity part of their annual holiday tradition, and the folks at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful hopes many more join in this year. Beginning today and running through Jan. 10, live Christmas trees can be dropped off at several convenient locations, from the public works site on St. Simons Island and Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick to Glynn County Fire Station Six to the south and the Winn Dixie parking lot on U.S. Highway 341 out west.
Also, as part of the Bring One for the (wood) Chipper tree recycling drive, those who drop their trees off at one of five locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 will receive a free tree sapling to take home. That is not all: strings of old holiday lights will be accepted for recycling that day at the City of Brunswick’s Mansfield Street Annex, 503 Mansfield St.
“For many local families, this annual recycling activity is a holiday tradition that offers an easy solution for tree disposal and promotes a sustainable community,” said KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna.
Trees brought in for recycling will find uses as landscaping mulch, fish habitat and biofuel. More than 40 million Christmas trees are planted annually on tree farms in America and Canada, countries that combine to account for 98 percent of all live Christmas trees grown.
During the Jan. 9 event, volunteers will be on hand to assist those dropping off trees, compliments of young men and women from local scouting troops and the Golden Isles FAA, King-Badyna said. Trees dropped off that day will be chipped into mulch for use by the county’s public works crews in local landscaping.
The recycling of strings of holiday lights at the Mansfield Street Annex is a new offering, conducted in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority. “It was actually their idea,” King-Badyna said. “We’re going to ship them off to a company that does this kind of recycling.”
Trees for recycling can be dropped off at the following locations from Saturday through Jan. 10: Goodyear Park, 2209 Parkwood Drive; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd.; Orange Park, 2216 Reynolds St.; Golden Isles Wood Products, 2950 Altama Ave.; the county public works site on St. Simons Island, 1913 Old Demere Road, Winn Dixie, 5420 U.S. 341; Fire Station Six, 3320 U.S. 17 South; Tidelands Nature Center, 100 S. Riverview Drive on Jekyll Island.
During the Jan. 9 event, trees will be accepted at the following locations: The Home Depot, 200 Altama Connector;Howard Coffin Park, Old Coast Guard Station beach parking lot, St. Simons; Winn Dixie on U.S. 341, and the Mansfield Street Annex.
“The Chipper effort is a great opportunity for families to talk about the importance of caring for the environment,” King-Badyna said. “We encourage Golden Isles residents to support and become involved in not only this effort, but also Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s many local sustainability and beautification projects throughout the year.”
For more information, contact KGIB at info.kbgib@gmail.com, or call 912-279-1490.