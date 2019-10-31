Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is so anxious to get a huge turnout of volunteers for Saturday’s annual Georgia/Florida pregame beach cleanup, heck, they will even take Gator fans.
But seriously folks, organizers of KGIB’s GA/FL Football Weekend Community Beach Sweep are hoping to make the 11th annual edition of this worthwhile tradition the most ambitious yet. Before the morning’s over, with your help, those do-gooders plan to tidy up all of St. Simons Island’s 41 beach access points.
“We want everybody to help out — we don’t care which school you support,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of the nonprofit KGIB. “We really need a lot of volunteers this year, because we are including all 41 of those beach access points this year.”
Volunteers simply need to show up at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Coast Guard Beach and meet at the beach walkover. Gloves, trash bags and other necessary supplies are being provided by a $1,200 donation from Georgia Power, King-Badyna said. The popular event typically draws around 75 volunteers.
“But we would like to double that this year and really clean up all those access points,” she said. “All the supplies are provided; we just need folks to show up.”
The event takes place each year on the morning after the annual bash known as “Frat Beach,” a lively beach party that typically draws several thousand mostly college-age kids to Coast Guard Beach the Friday before the big game. The KGIB Beach Sweep started as response to the mess left behind.
In recent years, however, Glynn County employees, a handpicked squad of KGIB volunteers, and others are on scene to clean up during and immediately after the Frat Beach blowout, which wraps up late that afternoon. The county also puts out trash cans on the beach, and the young revelers have gotten better about actually using them.
So the Beach Sweep has evolved into a cleanup effort that focuses mainly on the often-overlooked tidbits of trash than can cause the most damage for marine life and the environment, King-Badyna said. That includes cigarette butts, bottle caps, plastic retail bags and other small items that can end up in the ocean where the trash bits are detrimentally mistaken for food.
“We’re concentrating on the tiny pieces of trash,” King-Badyna said. “Anything that is small and nonorganic, we want to take off the beach to directly prevent marine debris, especially litter ingested by marine life.”
The clean-up will, of course, give the post-party Coast Guard Beach a deep clean, concentrating on the litter that may have been missed during the previous day’s efforts. With a Halloween theme prevailing among the revelers, this includes a lot of small pieces of synthetic costume detritus.
“We still need the beach sweep to pick up the little pieces that were missed,” King-Badyna said. “With so many people wearing Halloween costumes on the beach, there’s a lot of synthetic little things that we may have missed.”
And little things add up quick. During last year’s Community Beach Sweep, some 82 volunteers collected 240 tons of trash from the beach, the Coast Guard Beach parking lot and nearby streets. The community’s enthusiastic response to the Beach Sweep is one reason KGIB sought to expand the event’s scope this year, King-Badyna said. The 41 beach access points run from Gould’s Inlet to beyond the St. Simons Island Pier.
Once volunteers assemble Saturday at Coast Guard Beach to get their supplies and assignments, teams will spread out to hit the many beach access points. King-Badyna hopes to make the cleaning of every beach access an annual Beach Sweep endeavor.
“This way we will know, from here going forward, that at least once a year all 41 beach access points will be cleaned up,” she said. “It’s a great way to kick off game day, a great tradition to start the game day festivities.”
For more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or info.kbgib@gmail.com.