A smoker stands outside a business somewhere in the Golden Isles, takes one more drag off a cigarette and flips the butt to the ground.
Despite more and more public cigarette butt receptacles in local shopping districts and the general consensus that such littering is disgusting, one need only look down to see that the above scenario occurs far too often around here. But the folks at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful are hoping the business community will show its pride by getting behind an effort to eliminate the unsightly mess of smokers who will not take responsibility for their own trash.
The Golden Isles Proud program encourages business leaders to ensure that the grounds outside their establishments are free of this unsightly and harmful form of litter. Those who enlist will pledge to make litter patrols daily outside their businesses, picking up discarded cigarette butts on the walkways and in parking spaces.
Participants will receive a Golden Isles Proud window decal for their businesses, an electronic icon for social media use and inclusion in the GoldenIslesProud.org website. Members also will receive recognition in KGIB and Golden Isles Proud social media promotions.
The program is backed by the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and the Golden Isles Development Authority.
“The premise is simple – it’s just getting more people involved through helping to actually eliminate the problem,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB. “While we’re busy educating people, others are still thumping their butts on the ground. We invite any businesses in the county who are interested in taking a hands-on approach to this very prominent form of litter to join in.”
She can count on Georgia Sea Grill proprietor Zack Gowen. The owner of the popular restaurant in the Pier Village area of St. Simons Island even finds himself picking butts out of the flower boxes on the side of the building, he said.
“I think it’s a win-win situation, not just for us but for the business community in general,” said Gowen, a native St. Simons Islander. “Growing up here, I’ve always enjoyed the pristine marshes and clean roadways. But I always think we can do better. Sometimes we just need to look around and participate in the upkeep of our community.”
The announcement of the Golden Isles Proud program is just one of several ways KGIB is bringing the heat on cigarette butt litter this summer.
The nonprofit organization also is participating in the annual Georgia’s Coast Is Not An Ashtray campaign, along with groups from Savannah to St. Marys. With a $20,000 grant from Keep America Beautiful, the effort will distribute more cigarette butt receptacles in public areas.
Over the years, KGIB has installed public butt receptacles in the Pier Village, downtown Brunswick and other shopping and dining districts on St. Simons Island and the mainland.
The effort also uses public service announcements on radio and social media and video promotions to get the word out about this harmful form of litter.
Several restaurants also will participate in August by using drink coasters proclaiming “Georgia’s Coast is Not An Ashtray.” Provided by Keep America Beautiful, some 30,000 of the recyclable drink coasters are being distributed to restaurants throughout Coastal Georgia.
The message is that important, King-Badyna said.
Cigarette butts are by far the most commonly tossed litter. Butts also are among the most harmful forms of refuse. The cellulose acetate material in cigarette butts is nothing more than spun plastic. Once a lit cigarette filters down to the dirty end of the butt, its contents can include a number of toxins, including formaldehyde, arsenic, lead, copper, chromium and cadmium.
Cigarette butts are especially harmful to marine life, which often mistake the floating bits as food. Butts tossed on the beach go out with the tides; butts tossed inland wash into drainage systems and often wind up in the same place.
“When cigarette butts are wet, the captured carcinogens and toxins leach into our environment and waterways with the butts being easily ingested by marine life and land animals,” King-Badyna said.
That is why a business owner like Gowan is willing to pick up after smokers who won’t be bothered to practice proper stewardship and citizenship.
“I think we can view it as an honor to make sure we keep everything clean,” he said. “It doesn’t take long. It’s very simple, but it can make a big difference.”
The Golden Isles Proud program was launched through a $1,000 grant made possible by the volunteer efforts of Sam Rumph, a manager at the Starbucks on St. Simons Island. Rumph’s corporate employer donates money for volunteer hours worked by employees.
“Our local businesses will have an immediate and direct impact by actively removing existing cigarette litter from around their premises,” King-Badyna said.