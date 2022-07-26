A smoker stands outside a business somewhere in the Golden Isles, takes one more drag off a cigarette and flips the butt to the ground.

Despite more and more public cigarette butt receptacles in local shopping districts and the general consensus that such littering is disgusting, one need only look down to see that the above scenario occurs far too often around here. But the folks at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful are hoping the business community will show its pride by getting behind an effort to eliminate the unsightly mess of smokers who will not take responsibility for their own trash.

