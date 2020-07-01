Kemp to speak in Brunswick on
Thursday
Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be stopping by the Brunswick hospital tomorrow to speak about the importance of protecting oneself and others from COVID-19.
They will speak at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus at 1:30 p.m. Thursday as part of their “Wear a Mask” tour of the state in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Kemp and Toomey will speak about the importance of regular hand washing, wearing a cloth face covering, covering coughs and sneezes and throwing away used tissues, among other things, in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Other places in the tour include several towns and cities around the state. Brunswick is the last on the list.