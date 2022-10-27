Gov. Brian Kemp will make four stops in Coastal Georgia area today as part of a bus tour swing through Southeast Georgia.
At 10:30 a.m., Kemp will stump at the McIntosh County Courthouse, 310 North Way, followed by lunch in Jesup at Altamaha Steak and Seafood, 362 North 1st St., at noon and another bus stop in Nahunta at Mama Mia's Pizza, 10738 North Main St., at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., Kemp will make an appearance at a Glynn County Republican Party get-out-the-vote even at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island.
Kemp is the Republican incumbent in the gubernatorial race, facing Democrat Stacey Abrams, Libertarian Shane Hazel and independent write-in candidates David Byrne and Milton Lofton.
Early voting is underway in Glynn County through Nov. 4, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations, the Board of Elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island. Early voting will also be open at the designated polls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Election Day is Nov. 8.