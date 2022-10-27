Gov. Brian Kemp will make four stops in Coastal Georgia area today as part of a bus tour swing through Southeast Georgia.

At 10:30 a.m., Kemp will stump at the McIntosh County Courthouse, 310 North Way, followed by lunch in Jesup at Altamaha Steak and Seafood, 362 North 1st St., at noon and another bus stop in Nahunta at Mama Mia's Pizza, 10738 North Main St., at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., Kemp will make an appearance at a Glynn County Republican Party get-out-the-vote even at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island.

