Gov. Brian Kemp spoke to supporters in Darien Thursday during a campaign swing through Southeast Georgia on the eve of Georgia-Florida football weekend.
Just in time for the annual rivalry football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Florida Gators, Kemp put in appearances in Darien, Jesup, Nahunta and at a Glynn County Republican Party event on St. Simons Island.
Kemp, the Republican incumbent, is facing Democrat Stacey Abrams and several others in his bid for a second four-year term of office.
During a stump speech in front of the McIntosh County Courthouse, Kemp talked about his platform and took an occasional jab at Abrams, his main opponent.
He said the decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the state’s economy moving were the right ones, saving many people’s livelihoods.
“It is a bad feeling when you are worried about losing your house, when you are worried about losing your business that you started with a truck, a pick and a shovel,” Kemp told the crowd.
He pointed to the state’s quick recovery from the pandemic and two years of record tax revenue as evidence, reminding supporters that the state had returned $1.6 billion of last year’s $2.2 billion surplus to state residents earlier this year.
With revenues reaching record levels again this year, Kemp said he plans to push the state legislature to implement a one-time homeowner grant program to reduce 2022 property tax bills by 15-25%.
Kemp touched on a variety of other political hotspots as well, including inflation — crediting his executive order suspending the state’s 29.1-cent gas tax with helping Georgians cope with rising prices he claimed is caused by Democrat policy — reopening schools after the COVID-19 pandemic and rural health care expansion, among others.
Remote learning can’t replace a traditional classroom education, he said, which made it an obvious decision for his administration to support Jefferson High School in Northeast Georgia when it reopened in August 2020.
The state has made gains this year on beefing up the rural health care system, he said, but acknowledged much work remains.
If re-elected, Kemp said Georgians could expect more economic development like the major electric vehicle plant Hyundai Motor Group, which broke ground this week.
According to the Kemp campaign, he plans to stop for breakfast in St. Mary’s at Seagle’s Restaurant, deliver another speech at the Folkston Railroad Transportation Museum in Folkston and take lunch at Hutcheson Plantation in Glynn County today.
In addition to Abrams, Kemp faces Libertarian Shane Hazel and independent write-in candidates David Byrne and Milton Lofton in the race for governor.
Early voting is underway in Glynn County through Nov. 4 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations, the Board of Elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island. County residents can vote at any of the three locations during early voting regardless of where they live in the county.
Early voting will also be open at the designated polls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Election Day is Nov. 8.