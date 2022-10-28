Kemp stop in Darien
Brian Kemp meets and greets supporters during before making a stump speech in Darien on Thursday, part of a campaign sweep through Southeast Georgia. He also stopped on St. Simons Island and in Jesup and Nahunta on Thursday.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke to supporters in Darien Thursday during a campaign swing through Southeast Georgia on the eve of Georgia-Florida football weekend.

Just in time for the annual rivalry football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Florida Gators, Kemp put in appearances in Darien, Jesup, Nahunta and at a Glynn County Republican Party event on St. Simons Island.

