Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has shrugged off former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s announced candidacy to oppose his re-election bid in the 2022 Republican primary.
“We’ve had several primary opponents,’’ Kemp said Monday as he greeted and posed for pictures with delegates at the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 84th annual convention on Jekyll Island.
Kemp spoke at the convention as did state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who along with fellow Republican Herschel Walker is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Charles Warnock, a Democrat. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, also attended.
In introducing Kemp, Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall praised the governor for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic which caused the cancellation of the organization’s 2020 meeting.
He said Kemp is the reason Georgia has been the best state to do business in for eight years running.
“I’ll tell you it’s because this guy didn’t buckle down to all the fear and all the junk that’s on Facebook,’’ said McCall, who farms in the Fortsonia Community in Elbert County. “He knows where his food, clothing and shelter come from.”
Kemp returned the praise to his audience, noting that with $70.1 million in annual production, agriculture remains “the No. 1 business in Georgia.”
After two years of economic uncertainty and hardship, Georgia is leading the national economic recovery, Kemp said, and the state’s 3.1% unemployment rate is the lowest in history.
He spoke of a victory in the so-called water wars with Florida over flow of the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers. The U.S. Supreme Court’s dismissal of Florida’s suit will ensure Georgia farmers will continue to have water for their crops.
“Before the Braves won the World Series’’ and before the Georgia Bulldogs went undefeated, “until Saturday, we won a 9-0 decision in the water wars,’’ Kemp said.
He pledged that his government wouldn’t stifle innovation or hinder farm families and said the state would continue to fight any return to former President Obama’s “Waters of the U.S.” regulations that would have severely inhibited farmers in the use of their land.
He also said Georgia would continue to fund economic development and broadband access in rural areas, which attracts new investment and creates jobs.
Kemp criticized the U.S. Justice Department’s “outrageous” suit over changes the Georgia General Assembly made to voting procedures.
He called the enabling Senate Bill 202 “a good bill...It makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat,’’ and said he would continue to protect elections in Georgia.
Election integrity was a theme of Perdue’s speech a month ago to the Golden Isles Republican Women on St. Simons. Although he spoke on the importance of election integrity, Perdue said Georgia Republicans can’t wait for a perfect election but must instead concentrate on unity and avoid messy primary battles. As Republicans fight, Democrats will spend millions on advertising to get out their message, he said.
Some Georgia commodities have fared well during the pandemic in spite of labor shortages and, coincidentally, a very wet growing season. Tom Koehler, executive director of the Georgia Peanut Commission, said the average harvest this year was 4,300 pounds per acre, not far below the 4,500 pounds that would constitute a bumper crop.
Although it was a wet year, the rains stopped and the fields dried in the fall giving farmers perfect harvest weather, he said.
The only real problems are political with export issues in Europe, he said.
Peanut growers are at equilibrium, meaning they have markets for all their produce, but there are other concerns over input costs from inflation because of the supply chain.
Farmers can’t get parts for machinery, can’t find pickup trucks and fuel costs are a growing concern, he said.
Fuel costs are hurting a lot of farmers, especially in tobacco, which was once among the state’s most dependably lucrative crops, said J. Michael Moore, a tobacco expert with the University of Georgia Agriculture Extension Service.
Farmers aren’t willing to risk their livelihoods by planting tobacco with diesel fuel prices for their machinery and liquid propane for their curing barns increasing drastically.
“Some are quoting $2.90 a gallon,’’ he said of LP prices. “Two years ago, it was 90 cents.”
Farmers who could once deliver their cured tobacco to a warehouse in their home county or at least nearby now have the expense of hauling the leaf an average of 500 miles to Yanceyville, N.C., Moore said.
Also, many generic agriculture chemicals are produced in China and those are going to run out, he said.
All that is happening after a wet year that hurt the value of the 2021 crop, he said.
When he began working tobacco 32 years ago, there were 500 growers who planted 48,000 acres. Now there are 90 growers working 7,500 acres.
Moore said the price of liquid propane goes beyond tobacco and will affect food prices.
“Farmers need it to keep their chickens warm,’’ he said.