Kemp previews state law enforcement budgets

Law enforcement agency heads had to wait until today to get their turn in the barrel, but Gov. Brian Kemp gave a sneak preview of what they’ll ask legislators for when he spoke Tuesday morning at the beginning of three days of meetings by the General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee.
“The budget before you shows that reducing costs doesn’t require drastic cuts to other agency activities,” Kemp said. “I want to sincerely thank our agencies who have thoughtfully identified opportunities for better efficiency.”
The nature of the cuts is in the eye of the beholder, but if the governor’s plans go through as detailed, there will be a lot fewer jobs for state workers and significantly reduced travel and purchasing ability. For the Department of Community Supervision, the governor lauded what he called nearly $1.3 million in savings by use of mobile technology and using virtual offices.
“This change will not only save the state money spent on real estate, but it will also greatly enhance the work of our officers,” Kemp said. “By using the virtual offices model, parole and probation officers will be able to spend more time with each individual they’re monitoring, improving opportunities for success for those individual offenders, while also allowing officers to monitor a larger number of those offenders.
“Virtual offices will provide a safer work environment to our officers, and by allowing greater oversight of offenders, we will enhance safety of the community at large.”
DCS is also to cut more than $5 million by freezing currently vacant positions. Overall, the governor’s DCS budget comes in at $3 million less than amended Fiscal Year 2020, $10 million less than the original FY 2020 budget and $6 million less than FY 2018.
“The Department of Corrections is also deploying a more accurate, real-time-keeping system for its correctional officers,” Kemp said. “This updated system will enable the agency to save a whopping $16 million next year in overtime costs, simply through more-efficient scheduling of their officers.”
The corrections budget runs $54 million less than original FY 2020 and $26 million less than FY 2018, while upping private prison spending by $2.5 million.
The governor also remarked on his frequent touchstone of using the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to combat gang crime. Usually — at least locally — local law enforcement partners with the federal government through efforts like various FBI violent gang task forces, in which the state plays a limited role. According to the FBI, there are seven such efforts operating in Georgia.
Regardless, the governor suggests spending $884,818 on seven new GBI jobs related to gang crime — one special agent in charge, three special agents, two criminal intelligence analysts and one database administrator.
“This (anti-gang) funding will also operationalize the statewide gang database, which will help state and local law enforcement track gang activity, and use valuable data to stop and dismantle criminal enterprise,” Kemp said. “This was a priority of the legislature many years ago. It is now being funded and becoming a reality.”
Meanwhile, there’s nearly $850,000 in cuts to forensic science services by eliminating nine vacant scientist jobs, two vacant lab tech positions and freezing two more scientist positions. For regional investigative services, there’s $2.5 million in cuts through eliminating 20 vacant sworn and two non-sworn positions.
Though Kemp didn’t mention it, it bears noting that once law enforcement arrests suspects, those defendants who can’t independently hire attorneys could have a harder go of it.
The governor suggests freezing an unspecified number of public defender jobs open since Jan. 1, 2019, which would result in a $2.1 million cut, and $360,000 in a reduction of public defender contract rates.
At the same time, the governor’s budget provides for more than $2.05 million to district attorney’s offices for recruitment and retention of assistant district attorneys.