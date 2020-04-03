Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially issued his shelter-in-place order for all Georgians and visitors beginning at 6 p.m. today and lasting through 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
The order states that all residents and visitors are required to shelter in place within their homes or places of residence to help limit the spread of COVID-19 unless “they are conducting or participating in essential services, performing necessary travel, engaged in the performance of travel to and from the performance of minimum basic operations for a business, establishment, corporation, nonprofit or organization not classified as critical infrastructure or are part of the workforce for critical infrastructure and are actively engaged in the performance of or travel to and from their respective employments.”
Essential services include obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, medical supplies or medication, sanitation and essential residential maintenance, engaging in healthy activities and outdoor exercises as long as residents maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
The order exempts workers in 16 “critical infrastructure” categories, which include communications, commercial facilities, emergency services, food and agriculture, information technology, healthcare and public health, law enforcement, water and sewer, financial services and government facilities, among others.
For the full list, visit cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.
The order does not close grocery stores, convenience stores or pharmacies. Restaurants can continue to serve take-out, delivery, drive-through and curbside.
Kemp’s order invalidates and replaces any similar actions taken by local governments.
The order also calls on the U.S. National Guard to assist the state in maintaining order, allows the Department of Public Health, Department of Public Safety and any other state office deputized by the governor or the state homeland security agency to close any business establishment.
The order covers many of the same restrictions imposed by Glynn County’s March 20 emergency declaration.
Find this story on thebrunswicknews.com to read the full order.
In other COVID-19 news:
• A third person died of COVID-19 complications in Chatham County, raising the total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the Coastal Health District to four. The figure includes one death in Bryan County. Health officials confirmed two more cases in the eight county district for a total of 97 Thursday evening, one in Glynn, raising the number to 21 cases, and one in Bryan, raising the number there to 11 cases. Other counties in the coastal district reporting individuals with the virus are Camden and Effingham, each with six; Chatham, 44; McIntosh and Long, each with one; and Liberty with seven.
• All three deaths in the Chatham County-Savannah area were persons in their 80s with underlying conditions. The individual succumbing to the virus in Bryan was 65 and it is unknown whether he had an underlying condition, the health department reported.
• In counties close to Glynn, the number of cases in Ware County remained the same at 14, including two deaths, one of whom was a 44-year-old man with an underlying condition, the health department reported. The other individual was in her 60s and it was unknown whether she had an underlying condition.
• Georgia counties with the most confirmed cases and the number of deaths in each (shown in parenthesis) are Fulton, 747 (23); Dougherty-Albany, 521 (30); DeKalb, 409, (8); Cobb, 341 (17); and Gwinnett, 303 (8).
Georgia was reporting a total of 5,444 cases, including 1,129 hospializations, 21 percent of the number confirmed, and 176 deaths, 3 percent of the total. The figures are the results of 22,957 public and commercial tests.
• Starting today, Fort Frederica National Monument and Cumberland Island National Seashore are closed to the public until further notice. The decision was based on guidance from government health officials.
• The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission announced it would be holding only one regular meeting of the full commission a month in April and May. Normally, the commission meets on the first and third Thursday of each month. It will only meet on the second Thursday, and both meetings will be held virtually.